Changes in audio and video technology

Hiwa Mahmoudi

Hiwa Mahmoudi Source: Supplied

Published 23 September 2016 at 7:13pm, updated 25 September 2016 at 9:18pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
We interviewed Hiwa Mahmoudi (Motifex) regarding the ongoing changes in the audio visual industry. We also spoke to Mr Mahmoudi about the role of technology, importance of social media as well as his work in the audio and visual industry.

