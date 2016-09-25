Changes in life style in Australia in last 50 years

Top picture: Queen Elizabeth visiting Wagga Wagga in the 1950. Bottom picture: Degraves St Melbourne, Source: Wikimedia / Flickr Alpha CC BY-SA 2.0
Published 25 September 2016 at 2:58pm, updated 25 September 2016 at 3:07pm
By Chahin Baker
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Our SBS Kurdish analysts Chahin Baker, tells us about the changes that have taken place in the Australian society in the past 50 years.
Published 25 September 2016 at 2:58pm, updated 25 September 2016 at 3:07pm
By Chahin Baker
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share