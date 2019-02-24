Children tell their stories of refugee-seeking to MPs at Parliament House

Fereshteh Mirzaei and Bassam Alzuhiri will share their own stories as part of the special performance at Parliament House. Source: SBS News
Published 24 February 2019 at 4:00pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:17pm
By Amanda Copp, Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Refugee children in a theatre group have told their stories of resettlement in Australia in a special performance at Parliament House in Canberra.
