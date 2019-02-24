SBS Kurdish

Children tell their stories of refugee-seeking to MPs at Parliament House

Fereshteh Mirzaei and Bassam Alzuhiri will share their own stories as part of the special performance at Parliament House.

Fereshteh Mirzaei and Bassam Alzuhiri will share their own stories as part of the special performance at Parliament House.

Published 24 February 2019 at 4:00pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:17pm
By Amanda Copp, Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Refugee children in a theatre group have told their stories of resettlement in Australia in a special performance at Parliament House in Canberra.

