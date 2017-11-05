CIA releases almost half a million Bin Laden files

Hamza Bin Laden Source: AAP
Published 5 November 2017 at 4:44pm, updated 5 November 2017 at 4:47pm
By Natarsha Kallios
Source: SBS
The United States' Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has released almost half a million files it says were found on former al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden's hard drive. The material includes images, videos and audio clips which the agency says provide an insight into the group's plans.
