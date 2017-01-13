Clashes in Turkish parliament over changes to constitution

Turkey Parliament Source: AAP/AP Photo
Published 13 January 2017 at 6:28pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Our correspondent Hatice Kamer reports on the latest regarding constitutional changes in the Turkish parliament. Scuffles have broken out in the Turkish parliament amid debates over a controversial bill on constitutional amendments, which would expand the powers of the president.
