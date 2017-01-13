SBS Kurdish

Clashes in Turkish parliament over changes to constitution

SBS Kurdish

Turkey Parliament

Turkey Parliament Source: AAP/AP Photo

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 January 2017 at 6:28pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Our correspondent Hatice Kamer reports on the latest regarding constitutional changes in the Turkish parliament. Scuffles have broken out in the Turkish parliament amid debates over a controversial bill on constitutional amendments, which would expand the powers of the president.

Published 13 January 2017 at 6:28pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News