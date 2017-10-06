SBS Kurdish

COAG leaders agree on tougher national security laws

COAD special meeting on counter terrorism

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, State Premiers and Chief Ministers attend a signing ceremony for a special meeting on counter-terrorism. Source: AAP/Lukas Coch

Published 6 October 2017 at 7:53pm, updated 6 October 2017 at 7:56pm
By Marija Zivic (Original)
Available in other languages

There's been furious agreement among the states, territories and the commonwealth on toughening up national security laws to help fight terrorism. Leaders have played down the impact on civil liberties, after signing an agreement to enhance facial recognition capabilities for public places.

