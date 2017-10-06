COAG leaders agree on tougher national security laws

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, State Premiers and Chief Ministers attend a signing ceremony for a special meeting on counter-terrorism. Source: AAP/Lukas Coch
Published 6 October 2017 at 7:53pm, updated 6 October 2017 at 7:56pm
By Marija Zivic (Original)
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
There's been furious agreement among the states, territories and the commonwealth on toughening up national security laws to help fight terrorism. Leaders have played down the impact on civil liberties, after signing an agreement to enhance facial recognition capabilities for public places.
Published 6 October 2017 at 7:53pm, updated 6 October 2017 at 7:56pm
By Marija Zivic (Original)
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share