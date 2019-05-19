Coalition claiming victory wasn't what anyone expected

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison with wife Jenny (left) children Abbey (second right) and Lily (after winning the 2019 Federal Election Source: AAP
Published 19 May 2019
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS

In what's being described as a significant turnaround from the predictions of the polls, the Liberal-National Coalition has taken victory in the Federal Election.
