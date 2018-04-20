SBS Kurdish

Coffs Harbour & Toowoomba's Yazidi community celebrate the Yazidi New Year

yazidis in Toowoomba

Source: Supplied

Published 20 April 2018 at 9:16pm
By Mayada Kordy khalil
Available in other languages

The Kurdish Yazidi community in Coffs Harbour and Toowoomba celebrate the Yazidi New Year (Charshema Sor) for the first time in Australia. Several hundred people attended the event in Toowoomba and Coffs Harbour where everyone enjoyed food and dancing until late afternoon. We also spoke to members of the Yazidi community in Coffs Harbour and Toowoomba regarding their feelings towards this special event and celebrating it for the first time in Australia.

