Community gathering to pay tribute to loved ones

Source: Supplied
Published 21 September 2018 at 7:16pm, updated 21 September 2018 at 7:23pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We spoke to Mr Kemal Hawrami in regards to a gathering on Saturday 22 September for the Kurdish community in Sydney organised by members of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (DPIK) and the Kurdish Association of NSW to pay tribute to the 18 people who have lost their lives due to a missile attack by the Iranian government on the offices of KDP and DPIK in Kurdistan Region, Iraq on the 8th of September.
Published 21 September 2018 at 7:16pm, updated 21 September 2018 at 7:23pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share