Connecting Kurdish Professionals around the world

Dr. Zaid Brifkani

Dr. Zaid Brifkani Source: Supplied

Published 21 April 2019 at 2:51pm, updated 21 April 2019 at 2:54pm
By Brwa Mohamed
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Dr. Zaid Brifkani is a doctor in Nephrology in Nashville, Tennessee in the United States of America. He created called Kurdish Professionals, a group established to connect Kurdish Professionals in USA and around the world. In this interview with Brwa Mohamed, Dr. Zaid talks about his experiences and initiatives in establishing this group, and how it has benefited the greater Kurdish community.

