Controversy amongst main Kurdish parties' regarding Iraq's new president

KR parliament

Source: Supplied by Ahmad Ghafur

Published 7 October 2018 at 3:30pm, updated 7 October 2018 at 3:35pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Our correspondent Ahamad Ghafur reports from Erbil on the latest regarding, when Iraq’s parliament on Tuesday elected a new president despite a bitter dispute between the two main Kurdish parties, who for the first time put forward competing candidates. Also in the report, Kurdistan’s Elections Commission announces some of the results of the election which took place on September 30.

