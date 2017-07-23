SBS Kurdish

Could crisis with Qatar escalate?

Yerevan Said

Yerevan Said

Published 23 July 2017 at 3:18pm
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

The crisis in Qatar appears set to continue, with four Arab nations saying their restrictions on Qatar will remain after it rejected their list of demands.In this interview with Political analyst and expert in Middle East and Gulf affairs, Yerevan Said. We ask him about the crisis and the possibility of further escalation.

Available in other languages
