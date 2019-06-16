Could hightened blame game between Iran-US lead to further conflict?

Yerevan Saeed Source: Supplied
Published 16 June 2019 at 3:15pm, updated 16 June 2019 at 3:21pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Yerevan Saeed, Washington based political analyst, expert in Middle Eastern Politics, also a PhD candidate in Conflict Analysis and Resolution. We discuss the latest tensions between the US and Iran in the Gulf of of Oman. United States President Donald Trump says he's ready to launch talks with Iran, despite his continued blame on the country for attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.The attacks have also raised questions about shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key commercial route, and what steps the United States may take to protect the area.
Published 16 June 2019 at 3:15pm, updated 16 June 2019 at 3:21pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share