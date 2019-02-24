Councils demand action on climate change to help better bushfire management

The 2013 bushfire near Linksview Road in Springwood, NSW Source: AAP
Published 24 February 2019 at 4:00pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:17pm
By Amelia Dunn, Charlotte Lam
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
More than 60 councils are demanding action on climate change to help protect against bushfires. With many communities devastated by fires at unusual times or in rare locations, councillors fear what could happen if they don't act.
