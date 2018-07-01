Crack-down on illegal gun ownership in Kurdistan Region

Source: Supplied
Published 1 July 2018 at 4:38pm, updated 1 July 2018 at 4:42pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Security forces have started a crack-down on illegal gun-ownership in the Kurdish capital of Erbil, which was prompted by a high number of murders and gun crime in the last few weeks. Our correspondent Ahmed Ghafur covers the operation which has started arresting owners of illegal fire-arms and closure of warehouse as well as random crack-down in public places.
Published 1 July 2018 at 4:38pm, updated 1 July 2018 at 4:42pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share