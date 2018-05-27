SBS Kurdish

Creating a reading culture for children is important

SBS Kurdish

children's activity kezxatun

Source: Simav Hesen

Published 27 May 2018 at 3:42pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
We interviewed Simav Hesen one of the founders of Children's Activities' Group in Qamishlo, Syria. Despite the situation and the civil war for the past seven years, citizens are trying their best for the children not to be deprived from education and after school activities. Ms Hesen speaks to us about keeping the dream alive for children.

