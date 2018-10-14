SBS Kurdish

Criticism creates progress in society

Prisk Mihoyi

Source: Supplied

Published 14 October 2018
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Prisk Mihoyi is a well-known Kurdish journalist, poet and a translator in Russia and Armenia. He was born in Armenia to a Yazidi Kurdish family. He is one of nine children in the family and they all have been well educated. After completing his high school in 1975 in Armenia, later that year he attends the University of Yerevan in the faculty of mathematics. After completing his tertiary education he commenced work at a Kurdish newspaper publication called Rya Teze. His articles and poems broadcast in Radio Yerevan, Kurdish program. Mr Mihoyi worked at Rya Teze newspaper from 1981 to late 1992. After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 he migrated from Armenia to Russia in 1993 and resettled in Udmurt Republic. Mr Mihoyi is the Deputy Executive Chief at the Ministry of Communications and Mass Media and has been awarded the highest Honorary Award for the recognition of his work in March (2018) this year. We spoke to Prisk Mihoyi from Russia about his work and his Kurdish publications.

