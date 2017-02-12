Cultural Healing: indigenous art as therapy

Noongar Elders making dolls Source: Credit: CAN
Published 12 February 2017 at 3:53pm, updated 17 February 2017 at 4:15pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
From sound healing with didgeridoo to art therapy for disabled people, Aboriginal art is proving a powerful tool for helping Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians heal the body and mind. Here are four incredible ways Aboriginal art is being used to restore people to good health.
Published 12 February 2017 at 3:53pm, updated 17 February 2017 at 4:15pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share