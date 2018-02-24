SBS Kurdish

Deaths, injuries soar but no agreement yet on humanitarian ceasefire in Syria

A boy inspects the rubble of a damaggot killed in Douma

Published 25 February 2018
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Russia says there is no agreement as yet on a United Nations Security Council resolution for a ceasefire in Syria's ongoing civil war. A temporary halt in fighting would ałow the delivery of emergency humanitarian aid and the medical evacuation of injured civilians. More than 400 people are now believed to have been killed in one district alone in recent days.

