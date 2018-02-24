Deaths, injuries soar but no agreement yet on humanitarian ceasefire in Syria

Source: AAP
Published 25 February 2018 at 12:43am
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Russia says there is no agreement as yet on a United Nations Security Council resolution for a ceasefire in Syria's ongoing civil war. A temporary halt in fighting would ałow the delivery of emergency humanitarian aid and the medical evacuation of injured civilians. More than 400 people are now believed to have been killed in one district alone in recent days.
