Despite facing difficulties initially, he never gave up his love for music

Source: Supplied by Zuber Salih
Published 29 July 2018 at 4:14pm, updated 29 July 2018 at 4:25pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Musician and singer Zuber Salih faced many challenges when he first began playing music and singing. He faced many difficulties and obstacles from society more than thirty years ago. But he never gave up his love for playing music and singing. We spoke to him about his musical and singing journey.
