Despite facing difficulties initially, he never gave up his love for music

Zuber Salih

Source: Supplied by Zuber Salih

Published 29 July 2018 at 4:14pm, updated 29 July 2018 at 4:25pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

Musician and singer Zuber Salih faced many challenges when he first began playing music and singing. He faced many difficulties and obstacles from society more than thirty years ago. But he never gave up his love for playing music and singing. We spoke to him about his musical and singing journey.

