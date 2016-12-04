SBS Kurdish

Despite the war in Syria the government's internet censorship continues

SBS Kurdish

Dlshad Othman

Dlshad Othman Source: Flickr/United States Mission Geneva

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 December 2016 at 3:43pm, updated 4 December 2016 at 3:45pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

We interviewed Dlshad Othman who is a Kurdish Syrian activist and an IT specialist in information security. He provides Syrians with digital security resources and assistance so that they can utilize online communications and advocacy freely and securely in spite of increased online government repression in the form of censorship and intense surveillance.

Published 4 December 2016 at 3:43pm, updated 4 December 2016 at 3:45pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News