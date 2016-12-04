Despite the war in Syria the government's internet censorship continues

Dlshad Othman Source: Flickr/United States Mission Geneva
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
We interviewed Dlshad Othman who is a Kurdish Syrian activist and an IT specialist in information security. He provides Syrians with digital security resources and assistance so that they can utilize online communications and advocacy freely and securely in spite of increased online government repression in the form of censorship and intense surveillance.
