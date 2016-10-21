SBS Kurdish

Diaspora Symposium awards Kurdish journalist in Manus

Saba Vasefi (left) Phill Glendenning (Right)

Saba Vasefi (left) Phill Glendenning (Right) Source: Ali Mousawi (supplied by SV)

Published 21 October 2016 at 8:08pm
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

Saba Vasefi is a PhD candidate, the Abassador, for Asylum Seekers Centre, Creative Director, Bridge for Asylum Seekers Foundation and Director, Sydney International Women's Poetry & Arts Festival. She was also the organiser for the Diaspora Symposium that took place în NSW parliament house on 11th of Oct. In this interview we ask her about the Symposium and the awards presented there.

