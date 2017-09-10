SBS Kurdish

Director of refugee camp: The situation of refugees in camps is difficult

Diyar Shekhani

Diyar Shekhani Source: Supplied

Published 10 September 2017 at 3:03pm, updated 11 September 2017 at 3:28pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Diyar Shekhani is the director at Isyan refugee camp in Duhok in Kurdistan Region. This camp is purely for Yazidi refugees who fled Sinjar and Shekhan three years ago when IS invaded those regions. Mr Shekhani says there are various NGOs that provide assistance to Isyan refugee camp. Assistance such as educating children, providing medical and psychological assistance to those Yazidis who were captured by IS and teaching illiterate women how to read and write.

