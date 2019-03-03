SBS Kurdish

Disagreement lingers on KRG presidency

Available in other languages

Kurdish parties are yet to agree on appointing a president for the Kurdistan region, and to do that the parliament needs to reform the laws for presidency. The disagreement is whether the president should be elected by the people or the parliament, and if it should have full power or not. Our stringer Ahmed Ghafur reports on the latest.

