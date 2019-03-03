Disagreement lingers on KRG presidency

Kurdistan presidency Source: Supplied
Published 3 March 2019 at 2:24pm, updated 3 March 2019 at 2:38pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Kurdish parties are yet to agree on appointing a president for the Kurdistan region, and to do that the parliament needs to reform the laws for presidency. The disagreement is whether the president should be elected by the people or the parliament, and if it should have full power or not. Our stringer Ahmed Ghafur reports on the latest.
Published 3 March 2019 at 2:24pm, updated 3 March 2019 at 2:38pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share