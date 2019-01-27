Divers who rescued boys from Thai cave named Australians of the Year

Dr Richard Harris and Dr Craig Challen at the 2019 Australian of the Year Awards Source: AAP
Published 27 January 2019 at 2:58pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Two of the men who helped rescue the 12 boys and their football coach from flooded caves in Thailand last year have been named the 2019 Australians of the Year. They and a raft of others were honoured at a ceremony at the National Arboretum in Canberra
Available in other languages
