SBS Kurdish

Divided response from world leaders as President Trump vows to put 'America first'

SBS Kurdish

US President Donald J. Trump & First Lady Melania Trump

US President Donald J. Trump & First Lady Melania Trump Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 January 2017 at 1:23pm, updated 22 January 2017 at 3:13pm
By Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. In a defiant and divisive inaugural speech, Mr Trump promised to put America first. And he vowed to bring back jobs, borders and wealth. World leaders have given mixed responses to the speech.

Published 22 January 2017 at 1:23pm, updated 22 January 2017 at 3:13pm
By Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News