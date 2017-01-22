Divided response from world leaders as President Trump vows to put 'America first'

US President Donald J. Trump & First Lady Melania Trump Source: AAP
Published 22 January 2017 at 1:23pm, updated 22 January 2017 at 3:13pm
By Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. In a defiant and divisive inaugural speech, Mr Trump promised to put America first. And he vowed to bring back jobs, borders and wealth. World leaders have given mixed responses to the speech.
Published 22 January 2017 at 1:23pm, updated 22 January 2017 at 3:13pm
By Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share