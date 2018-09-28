Diyarbakir holds its 6th Book Fair

Diyarbakir Book Fair Source: Hatice Kamer
Published 28 September 2018 at 7:57pm, updated 28 September 2018 at 8:08pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Our stringer Hatice Kamer reports on a cultural event that took place this week in Diyarbakir. The Diyarbakir Book Fair was held on 25th of September, where many competitions take place for writers and poets, and there was a focus on Kurdish literature.
