DNA delivers a caffeine wakeup call

Our caffeine sensitivity is determined by how efficient our body is in processing and metabolising caffeine. Source: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Europe
Published 28 September 2018 at 7:41pm, updated 28 September 2018 at 7:45pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In this interview with Co-founder of myDNA Allan Sheffield we ask him about the new research that reveals more than a third of Australians are reliant on caffeine and it's having a significant impact on our sleep. As many as 74% of caffeine drinkers report not sleeping well, while one in four never feel rested in the morning. A new DNA test available in Australia can now identify how an individual processes caffeine, foods that may change the speed caffeine is processed and how long before going to bed you should stop drinking coffee.
Published 28 September 2018 at 7:41pm, updated 28 September 2018 at 7:45pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share