Doctors say Indigenous youth suicide must be national health priority

Family Wellbeing Program for Young Aboriginal Men on the Central Coast of NSW. Source: Nigel Millgate
Published 24 March 2019 at 4:44pm, updated 24 March 2019 at 4:48pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Youth suicide in Indigenous communities is rising and there are calls for the federal government to offer prevention services that are better tailored to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.
Published 24 March 2019 at 4:44pm, updated 24 March 2019 at 4:48pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share