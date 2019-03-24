SBS Kurdish

Doctors say Indigenous youth suicide must be national health priority

Family Wellbeing Program for Young Aboriginal Men on the Central Coast of NSW

Family Wellbeing Program for Young Aboriginal Men on the Central Coast of NSW. Source: Nigel Millgate

Published 24 March 2019
Presented by Roza Germian
Available in other languages

Youth suicide in Indigenous communities is rising and there are calls for the federal government to offer prevention services that are better tailored to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.

