Dr Adil Barzanji: My dream is all kurds to be united one day

Dr Adil Barzanji Source: Supplied
Published 7 April 2017 at 7:08pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
DR Adil Barzanji has been living in Australia since 1977. He came to Australia from Kirkuk to study. Dr Barzanji spoke about the Kurdish community and his involvement in the community during the 1990s.Being a Kurd from Kirkuk we asked him about the latest regarding raising the Kurdish flag in Kirkuk and the controversy it caused amongst other ethnic groups in Kirkuk, Iraqi government and the Turkish government.
Published 7 April 2017 at 7:08pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share