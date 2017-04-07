SBS Kurdish

Dr Adil Barzanji: My dream is all kurds to be united one day

SBS Kurdish

Dr Adil Barzanji

Dr Adil Barzanji Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 April 2017 at 7:08pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

DR Adil Barzanji has been living in Australia since 1977. He came to Australia from Kirkuk to study. Dr Barzanji spoke about the Kurdish community and his involvement in the community during the 1990s.Being a Kurd from Kirkuk we asked him about the latest regarding raising the Kurdish flag in Kirkuk and the controversy it caused amongst other ethnic groups in Kirkuk, Iraqi government and the Turkish government.

Published 7 April 2017 at 7:08pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News