Dr Ayad Kakei: ‘Australia has many opotunities’

Published 14 December 2018 at 7:40pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Dr Ayad Kakei and his wife Nadira arrived in Australia in 2013. Dr Kakei together with his wife who is a pathologist by profession settled in Toowoomba, QLD. Dr Ayad completed his PhD in petroleum projects here. Up on their arrival initially Ms Kakei struggled a little due to not speaking much English and missing her family. We spoke to them about the obstacles they initially faced and their achievements in Australia.
