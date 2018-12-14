SBS Kurdish

Dr Ayad Kakei: ‘Australia has many opotunities’

Ayad and Nadira Kakei with their children

Source: Supplied by Ayad Kakei

Published 14 December 2018 at 7:40pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

Dr Ayad Kakei and his wife Nadira arrived in Australia in 2013. Dr Kakei together with his wife who is a pathologist by profession settled in Toowoomba, QLD. Dr Ayad completed his PhD in petroleum projects here. Up on their arrival initially Ms Kakei struggled a little due to not speaking much English and missing her family. We spoke to them about the obstacles they initially faced and their achievements in Australia.

