SBS Kurdish

Dr Bashir Ahmad: Special attention should be give to newly arrived doctors

SBS Kurdish

Dr Bashir Ahmad

Dr Bashir Ahmad Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 September 2017 at 7:03pm, updated 15 September 2017 at 7:26pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Syrian Kurdish refugee Dr Bashir Ahmad arrived in Australia in 2014. He fled his hometown of Qamilshli when the situation was worsening due to the war. As a result of the war he could not continue practicing in his field as a doctor and was fearing for his children's future. Now that he is in Australia with his family, all his children are continuing their studies but unfortunately for him he's finding it difficult to practice due to the assessments he has to go through. Dr Ahamd is optimistic that one day he'll return to his practice of being a doctor.

Published 15 September 2017 at 7:03pm, updated 15 September 2017 at 7:26pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News