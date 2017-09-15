Dr Bashir Ahmad: Special attention should be give to newly arrived doctors

Dr Bashir Ahmad Source: Supplied
Syrian Kurdish refugee Dr Bashir Ahmad arrived in Australia in 2014. He fled his hometown of Qamilshli when the situation was worsening due to the war. As a result of the war he could not continue practicing in his field as a doctor and was fearing for his children's future. Now that he is in Australia with his family, all his children are continuing their studies but unfortunately for him he's finding it difficult to practice due to the assessments he has to go through. Dr Ahamd is optimistic that one day he'll return to his practice of being a doctor.
