Dr Bashir Ahmad: ‘The situation back home has a big psychological impact on us’

Source: Supplied
Published 18 January 2019 at 7:23pm, updated 19 January 2019 at 10:54am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
After Donald Trump announced the US would withdraw its troops from Syria many Kurds and Syrians in general feel insecure about the future. We spoke to Dr Bashir Ahmad a refugee from Syria who has been living in Melbourne for the past four years about the impact the situation back home has on him and his family.
Published 18 January 2019 at 7:23pm, updated 19 January 2019 at 10:54am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share