SBS Kurdish

Dr Bashir Ahmad: ‘The situation back home has a big psychological impact on us’

SBS Kurdish

Dr Bashir Ahmad

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 January 2019 at 7:23pm, updated 19 January 2019 at 10:54am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

After Donald Trump announced the US would withdraw its troops from Syria many Kurds and Syrians in general feel insecure about the future. We spoke to Dr Bashir Ahmad a refugee from Syria who has been living in Melbourne for the past four years about the impact the situation back home has on him and his family.

Published 18 January 2019 at 7:23pm, updated 19 January 2019 at 10:54am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News