Dr Ekrem Onen: The embargo on Kurdistan Region is temporary

Source: supplied by Dr Ekrem Onen
Published 1 October 2017 at 3:59pm, updated 1 October 2017 at 4:01pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dr Ekrem Onen is a researcher and an intellectual who resides in Sweden; we spoke to him about the relationship between Iran, Turkey and Iraq with Kurdistan Region and the latest meeting that took place between Russia's president Putin and his counterpart Erdogan.
Published 1 October 2017 at 3:59pm, updated 1 October 2017 at 4:01pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share