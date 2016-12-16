SBS Kurdish

Dr Tosin Reshid: Fasting and Feast of Ezi is important to Yazidis

Tonsin Reshid

Tonsin Reshid Source: Supplied

Published 16 December 2016 at 7:08pm, updated 16 December 2016 at 7:23pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

The month of December is the most important month to the Yezidis. According to the old calendar Fasting and then the Feast of Ezi begins after three days of fasting during the second half of December. To find out more about this important day we spoke to Dr Tosin Reshid from Melbourne.

