Drones purchased from US will fly over South China Sea, elsewhere

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Minister for Defence Marise Payne and Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne with a replica of a MQ-4C Triton drone at Parliament House in Canberra.

Published 29 June 2018 at 7:16pm, updated 29 June 2018 at 7:22pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Australia plans to deploy new pilotless drones that can stay airborne for 24 hours over several key surveillance hotspots, including the disputed South China Sea. The Turnbull Government is defending its right to do it as debate continues over controversial new foreign-interference laws.

