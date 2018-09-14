SBS Kurdish

Drowning down, but small children a worry

SBS Kurdish

Searching for a missing swimmer in a river

Searching for a missing swimmer in a river Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 September 2018 at 7:05pm
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Newly released data shows drowning is the leading cause of accidental death among children under the age of four in Australia. A report from Royal Life Saving and Surf Life Saving Australia also highlights the huge financial impacts of drowning on the nation. The groups are renewing their calls for better prevention awareness across all communities.

Published 14 September 2018 at 7:05pm
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News