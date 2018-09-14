Drowning down, but small children a worry

Searching for a missing swimmer in a river Source: AAP
Published 14 September 2018 at 7:05pm
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

Newly released data shows drowning is the leading cause of accidental death among children under the age of four in Australia. A report from Royal Life Saving and Surf Life Saving Australia also highlights the huge financial impacts of drowning on the nation. The groups are renewing their calls for better prevention awareness across all communities.
