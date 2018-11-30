Drowning in swimming pool, second most common death for todlers

Laurie Lawrence, Swim Safety Ambassador. Source: Supplied
In Australia, the second most common cause of accidental death in children under five is swimming pool drownings. In fact, children under five account for 36% of all drowning deaths in Australia. Australia has one of the highest pool-ownership rates per capita in the world, but pool owners are not checking their pool gates and fences regularly. Sadly, the leading cause of swimming pool drownings are faulty pool gates and fences. December 1st is National Check-Your-Pool-Gate Day. We speak to Laurie Lawrence, a top athlete in his own right, is a former Australian Rugby Union Representative and Olympic and World Champion Swim coach. Mr Lawrence is the founder of Kids Alive, and has dedicated many years to trying to achieve a drowning status of zero in the most vulnerable under-fives.
