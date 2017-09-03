E-vote registration for the Referendum begins

Muhemed Begi Source: Supplied
Published 3 September 2017 at 2:38pm, updated 3 September 2017 at 4:18pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
The Kurdistan election commission has activated a website that allows the Kurdistan Region and Kurds in diaspora to register their names to vote electronically for this month’s referendum. The website is available in three languages: Kurdish, Arabic, and English. For more information regarding the registration for the Kurds living abroad we spoke to Muhamad Begi, Communications Officer from the United Kurdish Association of NSW. www.khec.krd/dengdaran.aspx
