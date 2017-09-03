SBS Kurdish

E-vote registration for the Referendum begins

SBS Kurdish

Muhemed Begi

Muhemed Begi Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 September 2017 at 2:38pm, updated 3 September 2017 at 4:18pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Kurdistan election commission has activated a website that allows the Kurdistan Region and Kurds in diaspora to register their names to vote electronically for this month’s referendum. The website is available in three languages: Kurdish, Arabic, and English. For more information regarding the registration for the Kurds living abroad we spoke to Muhamad Begi, Communications Officer from the United Kurdish Association of NSW. www.khec.krd/dengdaran.aspx

Published 3 September 2017 at 2:38pm, updated 3 September 2017 at 4:18pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News