Early voting for Iraq’s parliamentary elections begin

An Iraqi soldier puts his thumb on voter card reading machine

Source: AAP Image/ EPA/MURTAJA LATEEF

Published 11 May 2018 at 7:07pm, updated 11 May 2018 at 7:11pm
By Shahen Hama Nouri
Available in other languages

Our correspondent Shahen Hama Nouri reports on the latest regarding tomorrow's national parliamentary elections in Iraq where early voting has begun for Iraq’s security forces, prisoners and hospital patients as well as Iraqis living abroad.

