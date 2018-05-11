Early voting for Iraq’s parliamentary elections begin

Source: AAP Image/ EPA/MURTAJA LATEEF
Published 11 May 2018 at 7:07pm, updated 11 May 2018 at 7:11pm
By Shahen Hama Nouri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Our correspondent Shahen Hama Nouri reports on the latest regarding tomorrow's national parliamentary elections in Iraq where early voting has begun for Iraq’s security forces, prisoners and hospital patients as well as Iraqis living abroad.
Published 11 May 2018 at 7:07pm, updated 11 May 2018 at 7:11pm
By Shahen Hama Nouri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share