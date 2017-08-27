SBS Kurdish

East Kurdistan Peshmergas in Ballekayeti freed

Gundejor village where the conflict took place

Gundejor village where the conflict took place

Published 27 August 2017 at 3:58pm, updated 27 August 2017 at 4:00pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Available in other languages

The 13 Peshmergas of Eastern Kurdistan (Iran) were captured by villgers in Ballekayeti region in the Kurdistan Region are now freed. Our correspondent Ahmed Ghafur reports on the event that lead to the murder of two brothers and wounded two others, as a result of tension between Komella Peshmergas and four brothers in the Gundejor village.

