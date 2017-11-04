SBS Kurdish

Efforts to bring an Australian citizen allegedly working with PMU to face Australian law

SBS Kurdish

Hussain Khoshnow

Hussain Khoshnow Source: Supplied

Published 4 November 2017 at 3:30pm, updated 4 November 2017 at 3:57pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Kurdish activist and the editor-in-chief of the Australian Arabic news paper Al-Furat, Hussain Khoshnow is working on bringing an Australian citizen, Ahmed Al-Asadi, allegedly a spokes person for the Iran-backed Shiia militia, known as the Popular Mobilisation Force (PMF) to the attention of authorities and human rights organisations in Australia. We ask Mr Khoshnow, about this effort and the processes involved as well as information about Mr Al-Asadi and his alleged work with the PMF.

Available in other languages
