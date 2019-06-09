Eid El-Fitr debate continues for 1.6b Muslims

The Tamseel family prepares for Eid al-fitr celebrations. Source: SBS
Published 9 June 2019 at 2:58pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:46pm
By Darren Mara, Amelia Dunn
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A debate of tradition versus technology is simmering in Australia's Muslim community on the eve of Eid El-Fitr. The religious holiday celebrated by 1-point-6-billion Muslims marks the end of Ramadan, but some scholars are split on exactly when that day should be.
