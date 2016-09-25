El Clasico, a Kurdish film and Oscar nominee

The Movie has gained many international attention and has been awarded in numerous international film festivals. Other movies by Halkawt Mustafa include Red Heart (2011).
Halkawt Mustafa Source: Supplied by HM
Published 25 September 2016 at 2:53pm, updated 28 September 2016 at 11:57am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In this interview with Halkawt Mustafa, the dirctor of the Kurdish film El Clasico, we ask him about the story of the movie, the difficulties they faced in shooting it, as well as future projects.
Published 25 September 2016 at 2:53pm, updated 28 September 2016 at 11:57am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share