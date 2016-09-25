SBS Kurdish

El Clasico, a Kurdish film and Oscar nominee

Halkawt Mustafa

Halkawt Mustafa Source: Supplied by HM

Published 25 September 2016 at 2:53pm, updated 28 September 2016 at 11:57am
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

In this interview with Halkawt Mustafa, the dirctor of the Kurdish film El Clasico, we ask him about the story of the movie, the difficulties they faced in shooting it, as well as future projects.

The Movie has gained many international attention and has been awarded in numerous international film festivals. Other movies by Halkawt Mustafa include Red Heart (2011).

