Election 2019: Day 8 campaign wrap

Federal Leader of the United Australia Party Clive Palmer Source: AAP
Published 21 April 2019 at 2:46pm, updated 21 April 2019 at 2:50pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Labor is facing criticism from both the Coalition and the Greens over its climate change policies. The Coalition argues Labor's approach will be too costly while the Greens say it would slow down a transition to renewables.
Published 21 April 2019 at 2:46pm, updated 21 April 2019 at 2:50pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share