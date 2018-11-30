Emergency responders struggling with mental health issues

Source: AAP
A world first study of the mental health of emergency workers has found they are at greater risk of psychological distress and trauma. The study of more than 21-thousand people was carried out by Beyond Blue. It is now calling for a national approach to dealing with mental health issues for first responders.
