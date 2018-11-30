SBS Kurdish

Emergency responders struggling with mental health issues

SBS Kurdish

Emergency service workers are seen at the scene of an accident

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 November 2018 at 4:29pm, updated 30 November 2018 at 4:35pm
By Gloria Kalache
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A world first study of the mental health of emergency workers has found they are at greater risk of psychological distress and trauma. The study of more than 21-thousand people was carried out by Beyond Blue. It is now calling for a national approach to dealing with mental health issues for first responders.

Published 30 November 2018 at 4:29pm, updated 30 November 2018 at 4:35pm
By Gloria Kalache
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News