Emotional plea for road safety over holiday season

road safety sign

Road safety sign Source: AAP/Allan Porritt

Published 23 December 2016 at 6:48pm, updated 23 December 2016 at 8:33pm
By Luke Waters
Road fatalities in Australia are increasing, and the country's most senior traffic police are appealing for "cultural change" as the traditionally accident-riddled Christmas period approaches.One Victorian family has shared its own story of road death to issue a heartfelt warning.

