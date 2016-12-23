Emotional plea for road safety over holiday season

Road safety sign Source: AAP/Allan Porritt
Published 23 December 2016 at 6:48pm, updated 23 December 2016 at 8:33pm
By Luke Waters
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Road fatalities in Australia are increasing, and the country's most senior traffic police are appealing for "cultural change" as the traditionally accident-riddled Christmas period approaches.One Victorian family has shared its own story of road death to issue a heartfelt warning.
Published 23 December 2016 at 6:48pm, updated 23 December 2016 at 8:33pm
By Luke Waters
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share