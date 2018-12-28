SBS Kurdish

Energy prices forecast to fall

SBS Kurdish

High voltage electricity transmission lines

High voltage electricity transmission lines in Muswellbrook, Tuesday, September 19, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 December 2018 at 4:06pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:41pm
By Michelle Rimmer, Natasha Kallios
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia's energy prices are expected to fall over the next two years. It follows the release of a report which champions renewable energy as the major driver in making household electricity more affordable.

Published 28 December 2018 at 4:06pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:41pm
By Michelle Rimmer, Natasha Kallios
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News