Erbil and Baghdad relations yet to be normalised

Baghdad, Capital of Iraq Source: HM
Published 26 November 2017 at 3:46pm, updated 26 November 2017 at 3:49pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In this weeks report, our correspondent from Erbil, Ahmed Ghafur, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, looks at the continuing tension between Erbil and Baghdad, despite some efforts of reaching a middle ground.
Published 26 November 2017 at 3:46pm, updated 26 November 2017 at 3:49pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share