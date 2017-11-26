SBS Kurdish

Erbil and Baghdad relations yet to be normalised

SBS Kurdish

Baghdad, Capital of Iraq

Baghdad, Capital of Iraq Source: HM

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 November 2017 at 3:46pm, updated 26 November 2017 at 3:49pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In this weeks report, our correspondent from Erbil, Ahmed Ghafur, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, looks at the continuing tension between Erbil and Baghdad, despite some efforts of reaching a middle ground.

Published 26 November 2017 at 3:46pm, updated 26 November 2017 at 3:49pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News