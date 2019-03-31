SBS Kurdish

Ethnic Communities' Councils excluded from budget lock-up

Published 31 March 2019 at 3:42pm
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Australia's peak multicultural body has been excluded from next Tuesday's budget lock up, as migrant groups call for more funding for anti-racism campaigns and settlement services. The Federation of Ethnic Communities' Councils says its exclusion from the lock up is a worrying indication of the government's attitude to multicultural communities.

